Amanda Holden's sassy strut in waist-cinching trousers has fans obsessed

Amanda Holden's latest look is one we can't wait to recreate when we finally return to the office. The Britain's Got Talent judge's stylish outfit was the definition of smart casual, teaming a simple T-shirt with a pair of waist-cinching trousers that went down a storm with her fans.

The 49-year-old star delighted her Instagram followers with another video of her sassy strut in the Heart Radio studios, showing off her chic work attire.

Amanda teamed a pair of high-waisted trousers from Jacquemus with a French Connection 'Woman' slogan tee, adding a casual touch to her ensemble thanks to a pair of white trainers.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in figure-hugging trousers

She filmed herself doing a power walk, channelling her inner female boss as she clicked her fingers.

Amanda's fans were loving her effortlessly chic look, populating the comments section of her post with compliments. "Omg I love this outfit!! Simple but classy" one wrote. Another shared: " Slay QUEEN Mandy. I love the outfit, so simple" while a third joked: "Sashay away!"

Amanda looked stunning in her high-waited Jacquemus trousers

The star's women's rights themed T-shirt is a steal at £25 and still available in all sizes on the French Connection website.

Meanwhile, her amazing Jacquemus trousers are a little on the pricey side. We've found a similar pair of high-waisted flares that are currently 50 percent off in the sale – and a total bargain.

Womanhood Graphic T-shirt, £25, French Connection

Flared High-Waisted Trousers, £219, Jacquemus

Amanda's outfit proved equally popular with her fans on Tuesday. She rocked Karen Millen's statement 'Ottoman Knit Stripe Maxi Dress', which features a keyhole neckline, fitted drop waist and flirty splits.

Even better, it's currently reduced to £141.75 from £189 in the brand's sale.

