David Beckham pokes fun at son Romeo's daring leather trousers - photo The Beckham child landed his first cover of L'Uomo Vogue

David Beckham is a very proud parent and often praises his children's accomplishments – but he's not averse to poking fun at them either.

The doting dad took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to show off Romeo's first cover shoot with L'Uomo Vogue – a bilingual English-Italian quarterly – but he couldn't resist mocking one particular photo of the 18-year-old.

In-between praising his son, David pointed out a photo of Romeo wearing a particularly daring pair of leather trousers.

In the snap – taken by world-renowned photographer Mert Alas – Romeo displays his athletic physique in a cropped, blue, sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of red, leather trousers, which feature corset-style laces at the front.

Pointing to the trousers, David jokily captioned the snap: "Nice leather pants @romeobeckham."

Luckily, Romeo took the jibe well and re-shared the image on his own Instagram Stories, captioning it with a crying with laughter emoji.

Romeo was photographed by Mert Alas for L'Uomo Vogue

It wasn't just Romeo whose talents were praised by his parents this week, Victoria Beckham also gave a shout-out to her youngest son Cruz, who appears to be quite the street artist.

The 15-year-old and Victoria got a colourful lesson from Miami-based artist Alexander Mijares, and the results are incredible!

"This is incredible @cruzbeckham," the proud mum captioned one photo, writing on another transformation snap: "Before @cruzbeckham... after @cruzbeckham. So inspiring!!"

Victoria shared some snaps from their street art session

Cruz also shared some shots on his own Instagram page, simply tagging the artist in his caption. Alexander left a touching reply, adding: "Brother you crushed it!! You're a natural!!! #StreetArt."

The Beckham clan are currently in Miami and are believed to have flown to the city on Christmas Day in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

