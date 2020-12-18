David Beckham and daughter Harper's face masks get fans talking The famous dad shared a photo on Instagram

David Beckham enjoyed a magical day at Lapland UK with his daughter Harper on Thursday, and the famous dad shared some adorable photos of their festive day out – much to the delight of fans, who were quick to comment on the father and daughter duo's fabulous face masks.

The pair could be seen posing in matching Rudolph masks, and judging by the comment section of David's post, his followers were smitten!

The father-of-four captioned his merry picture: "Don’t forget those carrots for the reindeer. Having fun at the magical @laplanduk .. @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," and it wasn't long before sweet comments started appearing below the snap.

David shared the photo on Instagram

"Omg! Those masks are perfection," gushed on social media user.

"Nice masks," added another, with a third writing: "Love the masks! So awesome."

Victoria also shared some heart-melting photos from their visit, including an extra Christmassy one of her daughter looking back at the camera as she paid a visit to Santa, who could be seen working at his desk in the background.

The designer added the sweet caption: "Harper seven just found out she is on the good list."

Victoria shared a sweet photo of Harper

It's safe to say that the Beckham clan are in full festive mode, with Victoria revealing their family's Christmas card on Instagram this week.

In the picture, her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper could all be seen smiling for the camera, with Cruz even dressed in a festive jumper!

"Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us x x x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x x x," the former Spice Girl captioned the post.

It quickly racked up plenty of likes and comments from Victoria's followers. "Gorgeous family," one wrote, and a second remarked: "Beautiful family! Merry Christmas to you all."

