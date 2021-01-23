Victoria Beckham confuses fans by posing without wedding ring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram post has caused quite the stir. Taking to social media on Friday, the former Spice Girl shared a stylish snap of her designer workwear outfit, but fans couldn't help but fixate on one detail in particular. Raising concerns, several of Victoria's followers were quick to ask why she was apparently missing her wedding ring. "Gurl, where's your wedding ring," wrote one. "WHERE'S YOUR WEDDING RING?" commented another.

Victoria posted a photo of her latest outfit on Instagram

Posing for a mirror selfie, Victoria's latest snap showed the mum-of-four modelling a form-fitting khaki skirt and cream pintuck shirt – both from her Pre Spring Summer 2021 collection. Polishing off her elegant ensemble with bright green stilettos, Victoria captioned the post:

"Love this #VBPSS21 look so much I had to double up on the selfies. Making an effort for today's zoom calls!"

While it may have appeared that the designer was without her wedding ring, a closer look at the photo reveals that she is actually wearing the gorgeous silver design, blink and you might miss it.

Victoria has previously made headlines with her extensive jewellery collection – the singer has accumulated a total of 14 show-stopping engagement rings, including stunning emeralds, rubies and sapphire designs, since marrying David on 4 July 1999.

While it's not clear which of the famous 14 she's wearing in the photo, Victoria's latest ensemble is absolutely stunning – and you can shop the full look online. Priced at £590, the Slim Fit Pintuck Shirt is cut from 100% silk and fitted with chest pockets as well as a dramatic oversized collar.

Slim Fit Pintuck Shirt in Cream, £590, Victoria Beckham

As for her taupe skirt, the high-waisted design retails at £590. Described as "one of the season's most versatile pieces," this cotton canvas number is inspired by the timeless trench coat and can either be worn fully buttoned up or slightly open for a more relaxed feel.

High-waisted Flare Skirt in Taupe, £590, Victoria Beckham

