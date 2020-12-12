We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham squeezed into the tightest pair of PVC trousers we've ever seen to enjoy a romantic date night with husband David on Friday.

The fashion designer posed seductively in her kitchen as she joked about wearing her "sex pants" while standing on a ladder with her back to the camera in their family kitchen.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Victoria admitted she couldn't wait to see what David would be wearing for their night out.

"Domestic goddesses wear plastic pants! Sorting the kid’s snacks before date night... can’t wait to see what you’re wearing @davidbeckham #sexpants," she captioned the cheeky image.

Victoria teamed her figure-hugging PVC trousers with a delicate white shirt and topped off her look with a pair of sky-high black stilettos.

Victoria looked stunning in her PVC trousers

Needless to say, her fans were blown away by her attention-grabbing ensemble, with one commenting: "Bet David's a happy boy." A second gushed: "They look incredible on you! Stunning." A third added: "Oh Victoria, I love it!"

Victoria's £590 date night trousers feature a flattering high-waist and slight ruching at the bottom. For the same skin-tight look, she suggests choosing one size down from your usual "for a slimmer fit".

Victoria has wore her figure-hugging trousers before

The mum-of-four has been wowing fans with her clothing line for years, but her most recent looks are on another level!

Last week, she truly got into the festive spirit wearing a deep blue sequin shirt from her VVB collection.

High-Waisted Slim Trousers, £590, Victoria Beckham

Victoria teamed the shirt – which features a contrasting black collar and compact sequins stitched over lightweight, sheer ply chiffon – with a simple pair of jeans, and her fans loved it so much, it's now sold out!

"What’s more festive than a sequin shirt?! So nice to be getting dressed up again and I love how this VVB piece feels so Christmassy, even when it’s paired with jeans. x vb," she captioned the post.

