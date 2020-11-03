Victoria Beckham jokes David will freak out over new clothing collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared a look into her newly-stocked dressing room on Tuesday, but she joked her husband David may "freak out" when he sees it.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of her new Autumn/Winter 2020 clothing collection – much of which she has already added to her own wardrobe. With rows of new clothes lining the racks (complete with runway pictures), VB had totally transformed the couple's dressing room.

She walked fans through some of her favourite pieces, explaining: "So I am very excited that I have just received my personal order for the winter collection which, I have to say, is one of my favourites. So many great pieces, lots of great shirting, great culottes, great skirts, incredible knits as well."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her go-to autumn look

Victoria continued by joking: "David is going to freak out when he sees all these clothes in the dressing room."

After leafing through a bright yellow jumper and pleated culottes, she landed on a navy and white patterned coat.

The fashion designer has stocked her dressing room with items from her new collection

"How great is this coat? I am ready for winter. So the winter collection has not only dropped in my dressing room but it's just dropped online and in the store as well." The news will likely go down a treat among Victoria's fans!

Last week, Victoria gave her followers a look into her romantic date night with David as she posed in a stunning black dress on Instagram.

Double-breasted coat, £1,890, Victoria Beckham

"So, tonight is date night," she said. "I feel like I haven't been out in a very long time so I'm very excited, and I really like this black dress. It's got a very low back - and I hate the word 'sexy', I hate it so much but it does feel very sexy because even though it's quite covered up at the front and has a big dramatic sleeve, it has a very low, sexy back which I love.

VB posed in a stunning black dress ahead of date night

"So it feels very, very feminine and it's very light. It's one of my favourites and I'm styling it with this belt... it also looks great without the belt and I have some thigh length boots on."

Perhaps some items from her new collection will be used for her next date night with David, once the second coronavirus lockdown lifts.

