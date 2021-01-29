Victoria Beckham shares incredible new hobby with son Cruz during stay in Miami This is impressive!

The Beckham family appear to be continuing their stay in Miami as dad David continues working with his football club, Inter Miami FC.

And it looks like Victoria Beckham and son Cruz were feeling creative on Thursday, as the mum-of-four shared some incredible clips of the 15-year-old trying his hand at street art.

The pair got a colourful lesson from Miami-based artist Alexander Mijares, and the results are incredible!

Victoria shared some snaps from their street art session

"This is incredible @cruzbeckham," the proud mum captioned one photo, writing on another transformation snap: "Before @cruzbeckham... after @cruzbeckham. So inspiring!!"

Cruz also shared some shots on his own Instagram page, simply tagging the artist in his caption. Alexander left a touching reply, adding: "Brother you crushed it!! You're a natural!!! #StreetArt."



Cruz posted on Instagram, too

The Beckham clan are believed to have flown to Miami on Christmas Day in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

It's not known where they are staying, but it would make sense that Victoria, David, Romeo, Brooklyn and Harper are at their modern penthouse apartment, which they were reported to have purchased for £19million ($24million) in April 2020.

The Beckhams reportedly own an penthouse in One Thousand Museum, Miami

Found inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors and only 100 tenants, it's certainly exclusive.

The building was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.

The building's beautiful pool area

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool, while every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami. Shared facilities include an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area. Wow!