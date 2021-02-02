Elaine Welteroth celebrated the first day of Black History Month in the dreamiest couture look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Elaine Welteroth played no games as she rang in the first day of Black History Month.

READ MORE: Elaine Welteroth's incredible toned figure is all the fitness inspo we need for 2021

The Talk host took on Instagram and Tik Tok’s popular #walkchallenge Monday in the best way, strutting down an alley near the set of the CBS show in an Alaïa brown woven raffia fringed jacket and skirt from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 21 collection.

Elaine wore this fierce Alaïa ensemble on the Talk

Elaine kept the rest of her look simple, completing her ensemble with leather booties and delicate gold hoops, which was fitting since the Alaïa combo was the star of her look. She also rocked her curly locks straight, with her hair cascading past the fringed hemline of the chic zip-up jacket.

RELATED: Elaine Welteroth transforms 'chaotic' new home into oasis with husband – see inside

The former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief got her glam squad involved in the video too, with her hairstylist Angela Christine and makeup artist Alana Wright strutting behind her as she sipped her drink. “Who else is walking into the workweek on the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth like…,” she captioned the video.

Elaine rang in Black History Month with the Tik Tok #walkchallenge

“Omg stunning! Details on this dress please!,” one follower commented. “Loving your new gig because you get to SERVE us LEWKS on the DAILY!!! I’m here for ALL of it!!!,” another fan chimed in.

MORE: Elaine Welteroth and husband Jonathan Singletary mark exciting milestone

Elaine’s Alaia combo was just the latest time that she has stunned on the Talk (she originally wore the look on the show on Jan. 26), and the fashionista continues to prove she’s one to keep an eye on when it comes to style statements on daytime TV.

The Talk host stunned in a caramel Marc Jacobs suit

There have been quite a few recent looks she’s worn that we’ve swooned over, including a caramel Marc Jacobs power suit that is perfect for girl bosses stepping up their fashion game for spring. Elaine completed that ensemble with gold hoops and pumps. Simple accessories paired with bold pieces seem to be her thing, and she nails it every time.

This yellow Fendi coat is the perfect staple for spring

The same was true for the stunning yellow Fendi gabardine coat she wore on the show paired with a sleek pair of brown Brandy Boots by black-owned Brother Veilles in the brand’s whisky hue.

Every day we’re at our TVs waiting to see what she wears next. She’s giving us style inspo on a whole other level.