Victoria Beckham poses in minidress as she makes lockdown style vow

Victoria Beckham surprised her fans with a major style resolution during lockdown. Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the fashion designer confessed she'll be swapping her trusty heels for comfy slippers as she continues to stay with husband David Beckham at their £19million Miami home.

The Spice Girls star posed for a stunning snap, showing off her toned legs in a cosy minidress from her Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring 2021 collection.

Victoria's high-necked number was cut to mid-thigh, providing the perfect mix of winter warmth with a glamorous twist.

She wore her brunette locks down loose and opted for gorgeous, glowing skin, highlighting her cheekbones with soft rosy blusher and keeping her base light and luminous.

The star captioned her picture: "Cosy Sundays in the pre-collection. You know I love a heel but sure it’ll look great with slippers too."

Her Instagram followers were in love with the look, chiming in with cries of: "Gorgeous, Victoria!" and "Stunning, always".

The 'Mini Jumper Evening Dress' comes in versatile black or navy. Priced at £990, it's a hefty investment, but looks oh-so-chic and you'll definitely get plenty of wear out of it.

Looking to recreate VB's look for less? You can't go wrong with an ASOS jumper dress. We're loving this £17 ribbed number, perfect for casual WFH wear but can be dressed up with a statement boot should we ever return to the office!

Mini Jumper Evening Dress, £990, Victoria Beckham

This isn't the first look Victoria has shown off from her Pre-Spring 2021 collection. Last week, the star dazzled her fans in a lacy bustier, cropped tuxedo jacket and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers.

She told fans: "Our take on the classic tuxedo jacket. It’s cropped, which is super flattering, and has these amazing oversized satin lapels.

Brave Soul Jumper Dress, £17.00, ASOS

"I’m wearing it with tailored trousers (any excuse to get dressed up) but it would look great over a jeans and T-shirt too. x VB."

It wasn't long before fans flooded the comment section with praise for her latest look, with one commenting: "How do you look soooooo good in everything? You’re so beautiful."

