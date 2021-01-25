Elaine Welteroth transforms 'chaotic' new home into oasis with husband – see inside The Talk host and Jonathan Singletary recently moved into the most incredible mansion

Elaine Welteroth lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jonathan Singletary. The couple, who married in 2017, bought the home in 2020, and Elaine shared the news with a photo of them sat in front of a stack of boxes and wrote: "First time homeowners who dis! No one I would rather be living out of boxes with than you @jonathansingletary."

Since, The Talk host Elaine has given fans a look inside several areas of the property, and it is every bit as stunning as you'd expect. Interior designer Kelly Wearstler helped the couple curate the home, after Jonathan gifted Elaine with a consultation for her birthday.

"She was so gracious, and so kind, and gave me hope for our chaotic new house full of nothing but half-opened boxes," Elaine explained on Instagram. She added that they had also experienced a host of plumbing problems, but the house now seems to be in good shape. Take a look.

Elaine Welteroth's living room

Elaine showed off her makeshift home studio from the living room, complete with ring light and stacks of books to balance her laptop on. It is designed with white stone walls and an enormous open log fireplace. Wooden beams and a large floor plant add to the rustic aesthetic.

Elaine gave an alternate look at the room when she appeared in a promo video. It has vaulted ceilings, and a wooden ledge runs along the top of the fireplace. She sat on a flecked white armchair.

In the opposite corner, Elaine has a mustard yellow armchair, beneath a vivid orange painting of the sunset.

Elaine Welteroth's dining room

Much like her living room, Elaine's dining room is designed with a minimal theme. It has cream linen curtains, grey marble walls and natural oak flooring. Furniture includes a grey marble table, and wooden armchairs with cream and grey striped upholstery.

Elaine Welteroth's balcony

Elaine's home boasts incredible views over Los Angeles, via a glass balcony with black frames.

