Elaine Welteroth and husband Jonathan Singletary mark exciting milestone

Sunday marked an exciting milestone for The Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth and her husband Jonathan Singletary. The couple are eight months into their marriage, with Elaine joking that in pandemic times, it feels like years.

Taking to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie of the pair, Elaine wrote: "8 months into marriage (which is basically 5 years if we're quarantine-counting) and there's still no one I'd rather ride around and get it with (aka run Sunday errands) than you @jonathansingletary.

"Oh, and thanks for searching all over the pitch black beach for my phone last night when I lost it in the sand and then tracking it down at the police station like iPhone Columbo. I couldn't have posted this photo without you #Husbae #aRealOne. HAPPY SUNDAY, FAM! What are y'all doing to decompress?"

Elaine and her beau tied the knot in May 2020 amid the pandemic, when many couples were forced to postpone their wedding. But nothing could stop Elaine and Jonathan saying "I do" outside their front door in Brooklyn, as the best-selling author later revealed on Instagram: "Some things only come around once in a lifetime. This love. That day. Our moment. Too divinely aligned to let it pass us by. Let this be remembered as the day LOVE. COULD. NOT. BE. CANCELLED. #LoveLockdown."

She added: "Thank you to our BELOVED community for helping us transform an otherwise disappointing reality into the virtual stoop wedding of our dreams. And for helping us bring some light into otherwise dark times. The gratitude in our hearts is endless. We DID it, fam!!! Officiated via Zoom by our childhood Pastor, Dr. Stanley Long."

The couple have marked eight months of marriage

Elaine, 34, looked stunning in a boho-inspired maxi dress that featured an embroidered bodice and revealing back. She accessorised with her mother's floral-trimmed veil from the eighties, and a bouquet of peach and white blooms, while her groom looked smart in a white tuxedo.

The couple and the whole wedding party also took to dancing in the streets as the night progressed and posed for a big group photo on the front steps of the bride and groom's Brooklyn home.

The couple tied the knot in May 2020

"Stoop wedding squad. No words could ever express the gratitude in our hearts for these real-life angels who held us down and lifted us up in small and big ways through every step of this process," Elaine wrote as she paid tribute to her loved ones.

"Who each became portals that projected our wedding to our parents, grandparents, and friends from afar that sit front row in our lives. Who physically formed the "soul train" aisle of my stoop wedding dreams. I can never repay you. But we will always have 5.10.20 #LoveLockdown."

