Jennifer Lopez is completely unrecognizable in disguise during trip out

We want Jennifer Lopez’s level of pandemic incognito style and nothing more.

In photos first published on Daily Mail, the Hustlers star took monochromatic fashion to another level when she stepped out in Los Angeles in a glossy, chic black Coach raincoat and matching black leather boots, but it was her face mask covering and sunglasses combo that stopped us in our tracks.

J.Lo sported another monochromatic ensemble when she boarded a private plane

Her black oversized shades matched her black face mask (emblazoned with a shimmery Jennifer, natch) so well that at first glance it looked like J.Lo was covering her entire face with a face mask alone. And that is the type of creative pandemic styling we aspire to achieve.

To complete her look, J.Lo threw her hair up in a top bun and wore large, thin gold hoops. We loved her raincoat-boot combo so much that we tracked down a similar coat and boot for less below.

Louise et Cie Kamil black patent boot, $124.99, DSW

Marina Croc-Embossed trench coat, $99.90, Nordstrom

J.Lo also made a style statement when she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album earlier this month and didn’t look a day older than she did 20 years ago. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” crooner hit Instagram to share several photos of herself standing on a beach, rocking a black crop top emblazoned with ‘Jennifer’, ‘J Lo’, and an image of herself.

"As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me, and supporting me through all the ups and downs," she captioned the photos. "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl."

J.Lo stunned in a crop top for the 20th anniversary of her album J.Lo

J.Lo completed the look with white jeans, gold hoop earrings and part of her blonde locks pulled up into a high ponytail full of soft curls. The triple threat star took the celebration to the next level in a video she shared, which showed her recreating part of the music video for her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” single from the album.

In the clip, she rocks a pair of square-rimmed sunglasses and a cream trench coat and tosses them to the side as she struts along the beach. And yes, her skin was glowing and flawless per usual. "Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot," she captioned the video.

