Karen Hauer is major fitspo in her flattering workout shorts and slogan hoodie We love her activewear!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has been inspiring her fans with plenty of workout plans on Instagram, and Tuesday's HITT routine didn't disappoint!

The star's followers were taken by her gorgeous activewear look, too, which featured a pair of black shorts and her slogan grey hoodie, emblazoned with the words 'Cute Workout'.

MORE: All about the Strictly cast's fabulous fitness secrets

"Looking fantastic and great workout," one fan commented beneath her video, while another added: "I NEED this hoodie!!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Karen is activewear goals!

If you're loving Karen's look, you're in luck, as her cover-up is actually part of her merchandise range - which is available to shop on her website. The unisex hoodie costs £45, while there's also a sweatshirt that reads 'Power House'.

MORE: The best Strictly hair transformations

There's nothing like new activewear to make you feel like working out, right?

'Cute Workout' hoody, £45, Karen Hauer

Karen recently revealed the exciting news that she had launched her new website, where her followers can book classes with her online.

MORE: Strictly star Karen Hauer's stunning London home is interiors goals

She wrote on Tuesday: "What's your Hauer Power? HauerPower.co.uk is now LIVE... Book Classes/Privates, Shop and much more... How cute is that?!!"

Karen has been giving us plenty of activewear inspiration!

We're certainly loving Karen's 'cute' workouts and positive, accessible attitude to exercise. And we're still just a little bit jealous of her activewear wardrobe!

In January, she wowed in a chic greay patterned set, and she also stunned in a red co-ord from Miss Pap to raise awareness around the importance of cervical screening.

Wearing red to share an important message

"I could drink half a bottle of champagne in the same time it takes to attend your smear test. All jokes aside, #dontmissyourpap and join @misspap in spreading this hugely important message," she wrote.

"So many women have missed their smears in lockdown - re-book them ladies and please be fearless, it's over in a flash and life changing."