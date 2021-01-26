Motsi Mabuse just stunned us in her glamorous thigh-split dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly's Motsi Mabuse has us dreaming of dressing up with her gorgeous throwback snap, which shows the star posing on a sofa in a glamorous red dress.

Showing off the frock's thigh-split detail with her pose, she kept it real by joking in her caption: "What I wish I looked like... lol you should see me now. #lockdownlife," alongside some crying-with-laughter emojis.

Motsi's silky satin dress featured a flattering wrap-waist detail, and she finished her look with a pair of patent black heels, gold jewellery and a slick of lipgloss. We're not surprised her followers were in love with the look!

Motsi wowed in her red dress

Former Strictly contestant Marchioness Emma Weymouth simply wrote: "Oh hi," alongside a fire emoji, while one fan added: "You always look fab!"

Motsi has been keeping her social media community inspired with her recent posts, also sharing her fitness routine and activewear picks.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara surprises with diet confession

Earlier this month, the dancer looked incredible in her crop top and leggings as she told followers: "Tough one getting up this morning but I am up!! Let's go 12 week challenge."

Motsi is taking part in the fitness classes with her dance school in Germany, encouraging her followers to get involved. On Tuesday morning, she shared another shot in her workout gear, rocking a pair of burgundy leggings and a pink Puma sweatshirt.

Motsi has been sharing her activewear looks, too

Her translated caption read: "Let's go team 12 week challenge @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule - we're dancing tonight!! Cardio & strength salsa... If you don't know what you want, you will probably never get it. Vibrate higher... stay in your energy."

She's making us want to move! The star's neon top sadly appears to have sold out, but there are plenty of other options available in the Puma sale - we're certainly feeling inspired...

