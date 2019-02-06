Strictly's Karen Clifton makes powerful statement during tour Karen rocks this look!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton delighted her fans during her tour break on Tuesday, when she posted a photograph of herself wearing a motivational T-shirt on Instagram. Karen's white shirt was emblazoned with the words 'Woman Power' and she looked cool teaming it with a pair of skinny jeans and a grey knit cardigan. Fans were quick to comment on her stylish outfit, with one writing: "Love the T-shirt," while another said: "Powerhouse!" A third simply added: "Queen!" Karen looked equally cool with her freshly cut hair. Over the weekend, she decided to go even shorter, and shaved the sides of her head, leaving the middle slightly longer so that she can still style it.

Karen Clifton is currently on the Strictly tour

Karen often posts inspiring messages on social media, and has been actively involved in the HELLO! to Kindness campaign. The professional dancer said in an exclusive video: "Remember to be kind to yourself, be kind to others, be kind to animals. It's the new thing. I think it will make a difference in our world where we need more kindness and we need people to love more."

The star has had a very positive start to the year, having found love again with new boyfriend, David Webb. Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." The opera singer even surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers that were delivered to her dressing room last week, and most recently came to visit her during a break in the tour. The Venezuelan star filtered the video with love hearts and tagged David, confirming that he had sent them. David then responded with a joke, by reposting the video on his own Instagram Stories and writing: "Erm, they were for @aljazskorjanec."

David has even been looking after the dancer's beloved rescue dogs Betty and Marley while she tours the UK. Karen previously told HELLO! that she would miss them a lot while she was on the road, and that she wished that she could take them with her. On being homesick while away, she said: "I miss my dogs. I miss my two little rescue dogs Marley and Betty, and I wish I could take them with me."

