Strictly's Motsi Mabuse stuns fans in crop top and figure-hugging leggings

Motsi Mabuse is currently sharing lots of daily fitness inspiration with her fans, and wowed on Thursday morning in her latest activewear outfit!

The Strictly Come Dancing judge looked incredible in her crop top and leggings, which featured a grey and white pattern.

"Tough one getting up this morning but I am up!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Let's go 12 week challenge."

Motsi looked fabulous in her activewear

Motsi is taking part in the fitness classes with her dance school in Germany, encouraging her followers to get involved. Earlier in January, she shared another shot in her activewear, rocking a pair of black leggings and bold orange trainers.

Her translated caption read: "1 week is done. I am incredibly proud of you. It's amazing what such a dynamic group can do, we do our part to keep ourselves happy in these difficult times! Tomorrow is ladies Latin online, I'm really looking forward to seeing you ladies!"

The Strictly star has certainly been wowing fans with her outfits lately. On Tuesday, her ultra-fierce photo prompted plenty of comments from her followers, as she rocked a pair of thigh-high red boots by Steve Madden and a silky black playsuit, which she cinched in at the waist with a chunky, patent belt.

Motsi's fans were blown away by her look, with one commenting: "You look gorgeous! Hot mama." Another wrote: "Omg this look. Absolutely loving this style!"

Wowing in thigh high boots!

Meanwhile, younger sister Oti Mabuse appeared on the Lorraine show on Thursday, revealing that she hadn't seen Motsi for a year before Strictly's 2020 series.

She told the host: "Actually the last time I had seen my sister was the Strictly final in 2019 and because of the travel bans I couldn't go over to see her on her birthday. We usually celebrate together so because of Strictly that was the only family member that I could actually see."