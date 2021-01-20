Janette Manrara sizzles in black bra – and fans go wild The Strictly star shared another stunning photo on Instagram

Janette Manrara has been wowing her fans almost daily with some incredible throwback photos – but her latest one might just be her best yet!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional - who is married to fellow BBC pro Aljaz Skorjanec – sent her followers into a frenzy when she posted a daring photo of herself wearing a silky shirt, which was left unbuttoned to expose her black bra.

MORE: Janette Manrara sparks fan reaction with daring photo

Janette looked gorgeous in the photo taken by photographer Carsten Windhorst as she gazed away from the camera and ran her hands through her hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec delight fans with exciting news

She captioned the snap: "Wednesday... it’s almost, sort of, kind of, close to, just about, nearly, the weekend."

Needless to say, her fans bombarded the comment section with hundreds of flame and red heart emojis.

One follower wrote: "You look absolutely stunning!" A second said: "Hot, hot, hot!" A third added: "Too hot to handle." A fourth said: "You look amazing. Wow! Just beautiful."

RELATED: Strictly stars comfort Janette Manrara after she reveals her heart is 'broken'

READ: Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's home is as chic as you'd expect

Janette sizzled in her latest Instagram photo

While this isn't the first lingerie shot Janette has shared, she did post a radically different look on Tuesday, which also proved hugely popular with fans.

The 37-year-old slipped into a sharp suit complete with a bowler hat, posing for a glamorous photoshoot. Janette looked incredible in her androgynous outfit, dressing the look down with brogues, an open collar shirt, and leaving her bow tie slung loosely around her neck.

The Strictly star looked incredible in a tux

The star's post was met with rave reviews from her Instagram followers, including Strictly 2020 co-star Clara Amfo, who was partnered with her husband Aljaz.

"Would wear this!" Clara commented. Her fans were quick to react, with one posting: "This is such a vibe, I love it!!!" and another sharing: "This outfit vibe is pure LIFE".

Janette captioned the image: "'If you like it, wear it' – Anonymous Hello Monday! I like you #Monslay #MondayMotivation #BeBold #BeYou".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.