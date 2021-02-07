Christina Anstead wows in backless top and skinny jeans during girls' night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Christina Anstead stunned as she headed out for a fun night with one of her good friends.

Her friend, Pink Dust Cosmetics founder Shannon Houston, shared a cute boomerang on Instagram Saturday that showed the Christina on the Coast star whipping up cocktails and flashing a smile in a backless black top, skinny jeans, and black and white heels in her massive kitchen. “Bartenderrrr,” Shannon captioned the clip.

Christina whipped up cocktails for her girls' night out

The duo went on to enjoy a night out, stopping first at Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, Calif. “When someone sends over patron shots but you realize you’re not in your twenties anymore,” Shannon captioned the video, which showed Christina palming one of the icy shots. Afterward, they went on to grab dinner at CDM Restaurant in Corona Del Mar Calif. Christina shared a video of what they had to eat and drink, captioning the clip, “So bomb!”

The HGTV star and her good friend toasted cocktails at a tavern

The interior designer and real estate agent’s girls’ night out aside, it was her cocktail making-at-home stint that gave fans a glimpse inside her gorgeous four-bedroom farmhouse in Newport, Calif. (The house was purchased for a jaw-dropping $4.1million according to a report by the Orange County Register).

Christina’s immaculate kitchen is one of the highlights of the home and has an enormous marble island lined with barstools and minimalist white cupboards. The HGTV star brightened up her cooking area with pot plants and vases – but the style is essentially pared-back chic.

Christina's amazing kitchen

And then there’s her backyard - which looks more like a holiday resort. There's an immaculate lawn, a giant pool with a water slide, oversized LOVE letters, and a pergola with hanging lanterns.

It’s safe to say that spending lockdown there couldn’t have been all that bad. The home in its entirety is certainly one to add to our vision boards.