Christina Anstead's health issues that resulted in her transforming her diet The star had to change the way she was eating

Christina Anstead is successfully raising three children all while juggling a career as a TV personality, and yet she says the most popular question she is asked is: "What do you eat?"

But the Flip or Flop star’s answer would have looked very different had she not discovered she was suffering from two health conditions that forced her to rethink her diet and start eating more.

Christina, 37, has Hashimoto's thyroid disease and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), as well as skin flare-ups caused by certain foods, so she has had to completely overhaul her wellness regime.

Christina overhauled her diet and feels better than ever

"On a daily basis my body felt sluggish, my brain was fuzzy, and bloating and indigestion were the norm," she wrote in the foreword of her cookbook, The Wellness Remodel.

"I attributed it to stress, but later found out that my symptoms were actually the result of two autoimmune disorders."

Christina said her diet before her health diagnosis was far from what her body needed.

Christina has three children - two boys and a girl

"I was over-caffeinating and under-eating," she continued. "I lived on juices, protein bars, and coffee, and I was really scared of fats – any fats."

That has all changed now though, and with the help of her nutritionist, Cara Clark, who co-wrote the cookbook with Christina, she has a healthy balanced diet.

Christina lives by the "five colour" rule, meaning her meals have to have five different colours in them, and she skips processed foods along the way too.

Christina admitted she was "under-eating"

She told House Beautiful that she loves oat-and-chia seed for breakfast, she'll snack on rice cakes and healthy granola bars in the daytime and there’s plenty of fresh vegetables and lean meats in her diet too.

If she gets a craving for something sweet, her go-to treat is a black bean brownie!

"It's so important that I stay healthy and that my brain stays active," she said. "That way I'll be able to be on for all the kids and work."

