Kelly Ripa's edgy blue leather skirt sends fans wild

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We can count on Kelly Ripa to rock a statement piece that makes us swoon.

Such was the case when she twirled out on the Live with Kelly and Ryan stage in a bright blue, faux leather Cedric Charlier skirt Thursday. The daytime TV host paired the pleated look with a Ralph Lauren turtleneck and deep blue suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kelly's fans went wild when they spotted her in this skirt on the show

MORE: Kelly Ripa’s floral dress sends fans wild

Fans went wild when the show shared a video of the moment on Instagram, with one writing, "Kelly I adore you! You are a style icon!" Another follower chimed in, writing, "Kelly - you wear the prettiest colors."

Even with a whopping $1,145 price tag, Kelly’s skirt is sold out, and her blue designer pumps appear to be as well. But, we found a few similar looks - a light blue American Eagle pleated skirt on sale for less than $50 and a pair of Nine West blue suede pumps for less than $100.

Cedric Charlier skirt, $1,145, Net-a-Porter

American eagle pleated midi skirt, $24.97, American Eagle

Gianvitto Rossi, $670, Net-a-Porter

Nine West Women's Cara Block Heel Dress Pumps, $98, Macy’s

If Kelly’s skirt-and-pumps combo looks familiar it’s for good reason (and perhaps this is why it already sold out). She wore both together last October with an Isabel Marant green blouse, and also in February 2020 with a deep blue top that coordinated with her pumps. It’s proof that even a light blue leather pleated skirt can be a staple piece, and at over a grand, it should be worn as much as possible.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's diet confession may surprise you - but it's so relatable

The fashionista rocked a similar suede pump in a hot pink hue on the show Wednesday with a purple, white, and pink Marc Jacobs floral mini dress, cinched at the waist with a Reiss belt.

Kelly stunned in a Marc Jacobs floral dress

Ryan, who was dressed in a gray wool sweater and trousers couldn’t help but joke about her ensemble since it looked like they were in two different seasons. “I’m going to Easter services and you’re going to a Christmas party,” Kelly joked in a clip the show shared on Instagram. “I know, but where are we going for brunch after the service though? Bennigan’s,” Ryan quipped back.

READ: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit photo from family holiday

All jokes aside, we loved the fashionista’s spring perfect look, which she paired with pink suede Gianvito Rossi pumps. While it may not look like at it first glance, the dress is made out of plush crushed velvet. It also comes complete with billowy sleeves and soft pleating.

The dress sold out, but we found her Gianvito Rossi pumps at Farfetch. We also found a similar suede pink pump for hundreds less at Coach Outlet for $78.

Shoes with pops of color for spring are definitely a must.