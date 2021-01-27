Olivia Wilde's Spirit Awards nomination cameo was overshadowed by her pink flamingo sweater

Olivia Wilde was beaming as she announced some of the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards virtual nominees, and although her skin was glowing, we couldn’t stop staring at the furry pink sweater she wore for the occasion.

Rather than going full glam at home Tuesday, the Life Itself star went casual instead but still gave a little off-duty flair with her 1970-emblazoned pink flamingo Bella Freud mohair sweater. The actress kept her hair casual too, pulling it back into a loose ponytail, and later shared a snap of herself on Instagram lounging in bed in the cozy top.

Since Olivia announced the nominees via Zoom, we couldn’t see what she paired the sweater with, but we loved the versatility of it. The sweater can be paired with jeans or cozy joggers for a more understated look or dressed up a bit with a pink pleated skirt. It’s a splurge for a sweater at nearly $500, but worth it. So, we tracked it down.

Bella Freud 1970 Pink Flamingo Jumper, $476/ £350, Atterley

"It is such an honor to be here to help announce the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Award nominees," Olivia said as she announced the nominees. "True to independent film, I did my own hair and makeup, I don't have any snacks, and the lighting is a little iffy, but you know, we get it, in the independent film community, we make it work. We make it work." She certainly did.

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins also announced nominations virtually, which included seven nominations for drama flick Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Drama film Minari followed behind with six, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, received five nominations.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will air April 22 at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PST on IFC.

