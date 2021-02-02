Rebel Wilson stuns in a shimmery pre-Super Bowl dress she helped design

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Now, this is how you turn a break-up into a glow up.

The day after Rebel Wilson confirmed that she had split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch, she shared a video of herself running on the Sofi Stadium football field in Inglewood, Calif. barefoot in a shimmery black dress.

Rebel stunned in a shimmery black dress

The Pitch Perfect star only shared clips and photos of the dress from far away that day in her Insta Story Tuesday, but her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a closer look at her wearing the dress. And Rebel was glowing in the look that she helped design.

“Blue Rainbows are real @rebelwilson on the @poochperfect set in a dress we collaborated on for @rebelwilsonxangels,” the celebrity stylist captioned the snap. In it, Rebel flashes a smile in a sequined black dress complete with a shimmery blue rainbow bodice. The actress completed her look with her blonde hair swept back into a half-up, half-down ‘do.

Fans raved about the look, with one writing “she looks absolutely stunning”. Another follower wrote, “Ooh that dress is beautiful on you!” while a style-loving fan asking the question we all want to know: “OMG Is @rebelwilsonxangels making a comeback?!”

Loading the player...

Rebel hit the Sofi Stadium football field in her shimmery dress

Elizabeth stayed mum on whether or not Rebel's eponymous brand that she launched in 2017 would be back again soon, and if this was a look from a past collection or a new one. Still, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Meanwhile, Rebel, who posted she was hashtag "single" - is set to head to Tampa, Fla. this week for the Super Bowl - and she appears to be enjoying every moment of her new life.

She scored her first touchdown in the video she shared on Instagram, perhaps gearing up her throwing arm for the big day. Rebel captioned the post: "My first touchdown at Sofi Stadium. Thanks QB Dave!"

With all of the style statements Rebel has been making lately, we can't wait to see what she rocks on Super Bowl Sunday.

