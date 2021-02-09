Ruth Langsford wows fans in ultra-flattering skinny jeans - but reveals struggle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford looked fabulous in her favourite slim-leg jeans recently as she chatted to fans about her busy day at QVC.

Revealing that she found her photoshoot "such hard work" and that her "feet were killing", the star shared a video on Instagram as she headed home from the studio.

She captioned it: "End of a busy week but grateful to be working. Photo shoot @qvc today for a Today's Special Value piece coming soon! MAHOOSIVE respect for models when I do these....they make it look so easy especially @theothermodels. Thanks @piccyvicki @moniasalvini & @livdavey for making me look half decent!"

WATCH: Ruth opens up about tiring photoshoot

Plenty of fans commented on how lovely Ruth looked, with one writing: "Have a good one Ruth! Love your outfit today!" and another adding: "Really looking forward to your upcoming TSV, I bought the last one in pink and I have four of your biker jackets, and jeans and tops!"

The Loose Women host is very passionate about her QVC line, often sharing new launches with her followers and sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the show.

Slim fit jeans, £49.50, QVC

And speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2020, Ruth revealed that it's really important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them," she said.

Ruth wanted to create a clothing line to empower women her age

She went on to say that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible. "It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she added.

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

