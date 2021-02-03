We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford pulled off yet another glamorous look on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women. And while she loves to wear colour, we don't often see her in this bright fuchsia shade!

Channelling Elle Woods, the presenter opted for a bright pink ensemble as she teamed a magenta jumper from Hobbs with black Hallhuber trousers and matching pink stilettos from Zara.

Ruth showcase her latest look on Instagram

Going for the matchy-matchy look, Ruth even modelled colour-coordinating makeup. Dusting her eyes in a purple shadow, the TV star kept her complexion dewy and natural as she added rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss into the mix – fabulous!

Retailing at £69, Ruth's vibrant jumper is seriously glam, and it features the most luxurious touches. Crafted with silk for the softest feel, it's knitted to a relaxed fit, with the dropped shoulders and V-neckline giving it an elegant and timeless finish.

Magenta Jumper, £69, Hobbs

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Ruth wrote:

"In the Pink for today's @loosewomen. Jumper @hobbslondon Trousers @hallhuber Shoes @zara Styled by @mothershoppers #loosewomen #whatiwore #studiostyle #ootd #fashion #bts #hobbs #zara #hallhuber."

Clearly a big hit with her 988k followers, Ruth received a number of compliments from her adoring fans. "Love today's show! Love the pink!" wrote one. "I love a touch of pink!!" added another.

Ruth is loving magenta right now – she wore a slim fit suit from Hobbs on Tuesday

The presenter has been brightening our screens with her colourful outfits recently, and we're still not over her plum suit from Hobbs. Stepping out in her fitted co-ord as she filmed Tuesday's episode, Ruth delivered a masterclass in accessorising as she rocked a leopard print blouse underneath, as well as black heels from Topshop. Her Hobbs suit costs a total of £258 – the blazer retails at £159 and the trousers are priced at £99.

Sharing a video as she strutted in her tailored two-piece, she captioned it:

"Purple or Magenta? You decide! Suit @hobbslondon Shoes @topshop. Animal print camisole @mintvelvet Styled by @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle @loosewomen @itv #tuesday #studiostyle #whatiwore #ootd #fashion #bts #loosewomen #hobbs #mintvelvet #topshop."

