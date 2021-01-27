Ruth Langsford's kitchen cleaning hack is genius

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford often shows off her handy kitchen buys on social media, and the latest is something we all need: .

Loose Women star Ruth took to Instagram to discuss the product, and judging by how clean her kitchen looks, we'd say it's one worth investing in.

Ruth Langsford is a fan of Fairy's Platinum Power Spray

It's designed to remove up to 100% of tough grease, without all the elbow work that comes with tiresome scrubbing and often winds up in damaging surfaces. In fact, it can be used everywhere from pots and pans to stainless steel sides and barbecues.

It is temporarily out of stock on , but while we know this is inconvenient, you are still able to add it to your basket and receive a notification as soon as it becomes available to shop. What's more, we'd say the fact that it has already flown off the shelves proves that it does exactly what it says on the tin.

Fairy Platinum Power spray, £25,

Another game-changing kitchen gadget Ruth raves about is the . Last year, she took to Instagram with a video showing off the impressive results.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals results from new cleaning product

"You know I've done a lot of cleaning in lockdown, so Flash have sent this, their new speed mop, and they've challenged me to confess my mess," she explained. "So, it's white, recyclable and they fit onto the mop, smell nice… apparently they get into all your nooks and crannies so let's give it a go.

"Nice long handles so I don't have to bend over too much. They say it soaks the dirt up onto the cloth and doesn't move it around the floor," she continued to explain as she mopped.

Flash Speed Mop, £27.87,

Despite thinking her floor was clean, Ruth was wrong. "I think my floor is quite clean, let's see…. The truth… Oh dear, that's quite grubby. OK, Flash, I'll give you that… I confess my mess!" she said.

And you'll be pleased to hear that this one is currently available to buy now.

