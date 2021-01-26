We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loose Women viewers were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday as fan favourite Ruth Langsford returned to the hit ITV panel show. Making a stylish entrance, the presenter donned a bold brushstroke printed dress from Mint Velvet to mark the occasion. Accessorising with silver jewellery, Ruth wore her blonde hair down in a sleek straight style and opted for her go-to makeup look – a brown smokey eye complete with rosy blusher and a pink lipgloss to match.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford shares her foundation tips and rocks chic outfit on QVC

Ruth explained her absence from the show on Tuesday

A sellout success, Ruth's Mint Velvet dress is no longer available to shop, however, fans can recreate her latest look with this similar style from the brand. Reduced from £129 to £49, you can purchase Mint Velvet's Gabi Abstract Midi Dress through John Lewis at an incredible bargain.

Mint Velvet Abstract Midi Dress, was £129 NOW £49, John Lewis

While the TV star's desk-to-daywear outfit certainly made a statement, viewers couldn't help but ask the same question – why hasn't Ruth been appearing on the show recently? Addressing her absence she explained:

"I just took some time off because I hadn't had any time off last year. We worked through all of that and there was no point going on holiday, was there?"

After her co-star Linda Robson asked whether she had been somewhere "hot and exotic," Ruth joked:

"No, it was actually quite chilly. It was my front drive because I got a skip! I love a skip."

No doubt sparking delight as she filmed Tuesday's episode, we can't wait to see what else Ruth wears this season! The mum-of-one has become quite the fashionista, and she regularly has fans clamouring to get their hands on her outfits.

Ruth looked gorgeous in her skinny jeans

She's a big fan of the classic jeans and jumper combo at the moment and Ruth recently rocked a skinny pair to make a new appearance on QVC. Teaming her indigo jeans with a gorgeous grey knit, the Loose Women star told Instagram followers:

"Lots of things to show you, including this, which is my new sweatshirt - you know that lovely soft sweatshirt fabric - but this time we've done a V-neck with some shaping at the side," she said.

