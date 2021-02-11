We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway is one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV right now thanks to her love of bold colours and statement prints. Keeping all eyes on her latest look, the presenter returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, and we're in love with her retro-inspired dress.

VIDEO: Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek Draper as she returns to GMB

Kate's designer dress is inspired by the 70s

Adorned in a pink, orange and black geometric print, Kate's midi boasts an eye-watering £595 price tag, courtesy of designer label, Ellie Lines. Crafted from 100% silk crepe de chine, the 'Julia' combines "70's style luxe with a touch of 50's Madmen chic."

A stunning addition to your wardrobe, it's ideal for making the transition from desk to date night. Fitted with a pussycat bow which can either be done up to the neck or left undone and loose, we can see this fabulous frock paired with dangly earrings, jewel-tone stilettos and a coordinating clutch. Looking for something more casual? Add box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag into the mix.

Julia Painting Silk Dress, £595, Ellie Lines

Dressed by GMB stylist Debbie Harper, Kate's silky number certainly made an impact. Sharing a snap of Kate's ensemble on Instagram, Debbie wrote: "@gmb #thursday @kategarraway looking beautiful this morning in @ellielines graphic print dress!"

Instantly commended on her choice of outfit, Debbie's followers were quick to comment on the look.

"So magnificent and stunning in a lovely dress with a lovely smile, stay safe and keep well @kategarraway," wrote one. "@kategarraway always looks fab but today's dress especially so," added another.

The mum-of-two regularly wows with her on-screen wardrobe, and last month Kate had viewers clamouring to get their hands on her floral dress from Ridley London. Fitted with a tiered skirt, drop hem and gathered detailing on the cuffs, Kate set off her look with a pair of burgundy stilettos and matched her rosy lipstick to her vibrant dress – so stunning!

