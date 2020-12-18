We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway looked incredible in her Good Morning Britain outfit on Friday morning, and fans are completely in love, too.

The star rocked another festive look in her sparkly purple top, which Ben Shephard even likened to Quality Street chocolate favourite The Purple One - we love the gorgeous shade!

Even better, Kate teamed her sequinned top with a fabulous velvet skirt from Marks & Spencer, which is currently in the brand's sale for just £27.65.

Kate wowed in her M&S skirt and sparkly top

And though her glittery purple number is sadly sold out, we've also spotted a dress version of the style at Warehouse, which is also discounted - down from £62 to just £37. Tempted?

It's not all glam for the presenter though, who actually turned up to work in her favourite cosy Christmas onesie - which Ben cheekily shared during the show!

WATCH: Kate Garraway on winning our Inspiration Of The Year award

Of course, the pair had been presenting GMB's Million Minutes ceremony on Thursday evening - with Kate looking incredible in a velvet gown - so we're not surprised she wanted to stay comfy for her early shift.

Kate was recently crowned our Inspiration of the Year at the HELLO! Star Women Awards - and even spoke during Friday's GMB of how thrilled she was with the accolade.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £27.65, Marks & Spencer

She also told HELLO! about her plans for Christmas - and how things are going to be different as her husband Derek remains in hospital.

"I'm lucky that Derek is still with us, and that we still have hope for next year, but it is quite hard to know how to really plan because we had very specific traditions that we would always go to Derek's family on Christmas Eve," she said.

Sequin dress, £37, Warehouse

"we would go to church, we would be with his family on Christmas Day and then come back to my family and I don't think any of that will be possible because we need to stay close to Derek and the hospital."

"I've been trying to talk to the children about sort of forming new traditions," she added. "I think we are going to try to have a 'Christmas Season' and accept that the day is going to be different, and so we will try and do lots of little things and sort of have a 'Christmas Season'."

