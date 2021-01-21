We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway looked positively beautiful on Thursday's Good Morning Britain - wearing an elegant red dress, which she later twirled in for a gorgeous outfit snap.

The star's on-screen stylist Debbie Harper shared the elegant photograph, simply captioning it: "@gmb @kategarraway wearing a this beautiful @hobbslondon red dress! #floaty."

Unsurprisingly, the show's fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments on the flirty frock. "Kate looks sensational!" one wrote, with another adding: "Such an amazing colour!!"

WATCH: Kate admits she's been feeling low

And if you fancy shopping her style, you're in luck, as the fluttery dress is still available to shop at Hobbs. It's reduced to £99 from £189 in the sale, too.

There was plenty of fashion chat on the show, too, as Susanna Reid addressed the backlash about her dress choice on Wednesday, which saw many viewers take to Twitter to comment on her plunging neckline.

Kate twirled in her pretty dress

Following the coverage of the US inauguration, her co-host Piers Morgan was quick to point the social media meltdown as he read out some tweets. "Yesterday, this huge historic day… But it was nothing to do with the inauguration," he said.

Fit and flare dress, £99, Hobbs

"It was Susanna Reid's cleavage, which appears to have made a huge, huge impact on the nation. Susanna heats up breakfast - I hadn't really noticed, because obviously I don't objectify you in the workplace so I hadn't noticed."

Susanna then quipped: "Women shouldn't have boobs at breakfast - they're for later on!"

SHOP SIMILAR: Flutter sleeve dress, £16, Boohoo

She later posted on Instagram: "SHOCKER! Woman has cleavage. Realised it is STILL before watershed so here's a nice covered up version. Yesterday's green dress @nobodyschild."

Plenty of fans were quick to send their supportive comments, with one writing: "Women have cleavage??? Who knew?!! You looked fabulous. Love the dress."

