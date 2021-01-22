Kate Garraway's flirty floral GMB dress sparks best reaction

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway's dreamy dress might just be our favourite Good Morning Britain look to date. The presenter opted for a pink floral maxi dress with a super flattering cut on Friday – and fans were loving it.

The star – who recently revealed she has penned a book about her husband Derek Draper's ongoing coronavirus battle – was pictured flashing a beaming smile backstage as she posed for a photo for her stylist Debbie Harper.

The stunning Ridley London dress features a tiered skirt with a drop hem and flirty gathered detailing on the cuffs.

Kate set off her look with a pair of burgundy stilettos and matched her rosy lipstick to her vibrant dress.

The Smooth Radio star's loyal followers were quick to comment, with one penning: "What a beautiful dress Kate". Another joked: "We love Kate whatever she chooses. Gypsy teapot, Victorian lampshade or even awheeliebin."

Kate looked seriously stunning in florals on GMB

The day before, Kate looked equally stunning in a vibrant red dress, posing for a sweet backstage snap as she twirled in her eye-catching frock.

If you fancy copying her style, you're in luck, as the dress is still available to shop at Hobbs. Plus it's reduced to £99 down from £189 in the sale!

Kate also turned heads in a red dress

Meanwhile, Kate announced on Wednesday that she has written a book detailing the tough year she has experienced after her husband Derek contracted coronavirus in March 2020.

The star's book is titled The Power of Hope and will be released in April, 13 months after Derek was admitted to hospital.

