Kate Garraway's statement floral dress wows Good Morning Britain fans

Kate Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, and wow - we're in love with her outfit!

The star looked beautiful in her statement floral dress from Karen Millen, which features bold quilted details and subtle leg splits in the skirt.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a stunning shot of the look on her Instagram page, showing a smiling Kate swishing her dress for the camera. "@gmb @kategarraway looking fabulous in this @karen_millen dress!" she wrote.

Kate wowed in her floral dress

Fans quickly reacted, with one responding: "That's a stunning dress. Kate wears it beautifully," and another adding: "Kate looks FAB!"

If you're in love with the pretty maxi dress, you're in luck, as it's currently in the sale at the British fashion brand. Reduced from £169 down to 126.75, it's still in stock in all sizes, too.

WATCH: Kate opens up about her bittersweet Christmas

The star usually appears on the morning show on Thursdays and Fridays, currently, and we always look forward to her stylish on-screen looks.

Last Thursday, she rocked a beautiful pink wrap dress, while Friday saw her stunning her fans in a pretty co-ord set from Never Fully Dressed.

Floral dress, £126.75, Karen Millen

The figure-hugging design featured shirred fabric around the hips and bust, with plenty of float in the blouson sleeves and flirty skirt.

And another candid shot of the star showed what she wears to host her Smooth Radio show, too - the station shared a smiling photo of Kate in her DJ booth, wearing a pretty velvet dress and leopard print scarf.

Wearing Never Fully Dressed on Friday

Of course, the presenter's fans continue to send their best wishes to Kate as her husband Derek remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March.

She revealed details of her bittersweet family Christmas on Thursday, telling Ben Shephard: "It was tough, wasn't it? I think it was tough for everybody. I knew it was going to be tough."

