Amanda Holden's best fashion moments as she celebrates 50th birthday She always looks fabulous!

A very happy birthday is in order for Amanda Holden, who celebrates her 50th birthday on 16 February!

And to mark the moment, we're looking back at one of our favourite stylish star's most memorable outfits over the years - and there's been plenty.

Whether it's her daring Britain's Got Talent looks or glamorous red carpet gowns from her early career, Ms Holden has always wowed us with her style. Watch the video below and take a walk down memory lane...

WATCH: Amanda's memorable fashion moments over the years

Amanda enjoyed some early birthday celebrations with her Heart Radio co-stars on Friday, looking gorgeous in an ASOS dress for the special show.

She wrote at the time: "I feel like a queen! Thanks @thisisheart for the early #50 birthday celebrations... I have the biggest smile on my face (and a lot of cake in my tummy!)."

She also shared a beautiful snap on her big day, wearing a sparkling plunging jumpsuit and posing on top of a big birthday cake!

She sweetly captioned it: "How did this happen! Half a century... time flies... Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today... my husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it's still going.

"My friends have sent the most hilarious messages & presents and made this day extra special... I can't wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can... I'm 50 all year and all year we're gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It's nearly over."

Many happy returns, Amanda!