Amanda Holden looks angelic in white side-split skirt

BGT star Amanda Holden wowed in head-to-toe Reiss on Wednesday – shop the Heart Breakfast star's leather look
Amanda Holden looked like butter wouldn't melt when she struck an angelic pose on Wednesday. The Britain's Got Talent star wowed in head-to-toe white as she posted at the Heart Breakfast studios, looking stunning in a belted midi skirt.
The presenter, who turns 50 next week, showed off her long legs in the midi style, which boasts a flattering side-split and a nipped in waist.
She teamed her Reiss skirt with a coordinating jersey top, also from the high street shop, featuring double pocket detailing on the chest.
Amanda's gorgeous look, courtesy of her trusty stylist Karl Willett, was accessorised with matching pumps and delicate layered necklaces.
She styled her blonde hair in loose waves and highlighted her pout with a slick of bubblegum pink lipstick. Flawless!
Amanda looked stunning in head-to-toe Reiss
Amanda's entire look is still available to shop at Reiss. Her 'Kamara Twin Pocket Jersey Top' retails at £85 and would make an elegant addition to your wardrobe.
The star's 'Luno Belted Midi Skirt' (£145), meanwhile, is the perfect piece to take you into spring and beyond, and can easily be dressed up or down.
Kamara Twin Pocket Jersey Top, £85, Reiss
Amanda's outfits have been nothing short of sensational this week. On Monday morning, Amanda wowed in a Marks and Spencer sale buy to host the Heart Radio breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston.
And on Tuesday, the mother-of-two opted for a tailored ensemble comprised of wide-leg trousers, a satin shirt and a smart waistcoat.
Luno Belted Midi Skirt, £145, Reiss
Mixing high end with high fashion, Amanda credited designer Haider Ackermann and one of her favourite high street stores, Zara, for the androgynous look.
