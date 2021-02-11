We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We need Amanda Holden's ultra-flattering work outfit! As she left Heart Radio on Thursday, the presenter looked stunning in a pair of blue ripped skinny jeans and a white tee, smartening up her casual ensemble with a powder blue blazer.

Perfectly highlighting her toned legs, Amanda's denim jeans were from Paige, while her classic T-shirt was a steal from high street store Zara. But it was her pastel power blazer that we couldn't take our eyes off – and it's currently in the sale!

Amanda, styled by her trusty stylist Karl Willett, looked cool in a Karen Millen military blazer made out of stretch wool with bold gold buttons. It comes in both blue and black, and both have been reduced from £179 to £134.25.

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows fans in silky satin outfit

She finished off her look with white heels from Gianvito Rossi, a pair of matching sunglasses and a Birkin handbag, styling her blonde hair in glamorous curls.

Amanda, who turns 50 next week, is no stranger to this type of chic work attire, with the star opting for a similar combination in January. The Britain's Got Talent judge set off her blue skinny jeans with smart, chain embellished boots and a Reiss blazer.

Amanda showed off her beautiful work look on Instagram

The chic 'Chess' tuxedo blazer boasted a smart white contrasting lapel and longline cut, with cute tortoiseshell buttons finishing off the look – and since it was also in the sale at the time, we're not surprised it was selling out quickly.

Blue military blazer, was £179 now £134.25, Karen Millen

However, Amanda also knows how to rock a head-to-toe white outfit – even in winter. On Wednesday, she wowed in a belted midi skirt which boasted a flattering side-split and a nipped-in waist.

She teamed her Reiss skirt with a coordinating jersey top, also from the high street shop, featuring double pocket detailing on the chest. Both parts were available to shop at Reiss, but her £145 skirt is the perfect piece to take you into spring and beyond.

