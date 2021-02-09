Amanda Holden's silky satin outfit has an unexpected twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has shared her latest outfit with her followers, and we're in love with her new look!

The star went for a tailored ensemble that featured wide-leg trousers, a satin shirt and a chic tailored waistcoat layered on top.

Amanda credited designer Haider Ackermann and one of her favourite high street stores, Zara, for the androgynous look.

WATCH: Amanda struts in her unexpected tailored look

Later, she added a navy blue coat and chic tote bag as she stepped outside the Heart Radio studios to head home.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been sharing lots of stylish looks with her fans lately, posting a beautiful photo of herself posing in her underwear and a cosy jumper on Monday evening.



Amanda shared another gorgeous snap on Monday evening

Referencing her recent BBC appearance, Amanda captioned her post: "Thanks to all of you who have sent such lovely messages after #MusicalsTheGreatestShow last night. And sold out my album AGAIN on Amazon. Always wonderful to work with the gorgeous @sheridansmithster."

For her and Sheridan's performance of I Know Him So Well, Amanda's beautiful Basil Soda dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist - plus some sheer panels to the skirt.

Sheridan and Amanda looked fabulous in their gowns

Meanwhile, Sheridan looked incredible in a sparkling draped gown by Alexandre Vaulthier.

Both ladies were styled by Karl Willett, who sweetly wrote on Instagram last week: "I love it when my clients' world collide @noholdenback + @sheridansmithster - both performing at @thelondonpalladium with @bbcconcertorchestra for an incredible show aiming to highlight the importance or our theatre and saving the arts!"

Wearing M&S on Monday

On Monday morning, Amanda wowed once again when she sported a Marks and Spencer sale buy to host the Heart Radio breakfast show.

Unsurprisingly, the beautiful leg-split skirt quickly sold out in many sizes, though there are still a few available to shop...

