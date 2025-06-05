Princess Kate's go-to handbag brand has a major - and we mean major - sale on

As royal-approved bag brands go, they don't get much more approved than Aspinal, the handbag and accessories brand that is toted by the likes of the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Queen Camilla, to name just a few.
Princess Kate has worn the label throughout the years on numerous royal occasions and public engagements, with her go-to being the Aspinal Mayfair bag. Something we've always dreamed of owning, as it's such a brilliantly classic yet cool bag. But the good news is, we just clocked the Aspinal summer sale, with up to 50% off across a range of bags and leather accessories - including that much coveted Mayfair bag with a nice, hefty discount.
- Aspinal has dropped its summer sale, with up to 50% off.
- The British brand is loved by royals and A-listers, from Princess Kate to Jennifer Lopez.
- The sale includes handbags, leather accessories and small leather goods.
Along with Kate, fellow royal Zara Tindall is also a big Aspinal wearer. In fact, Zara may even have a more varied collection than Kate's, with the brand's Camera Crossbody bag, Letterbox Saddle Bag and the Lottie Clutch in her accessories collection.
Pippa Middleton is also a fan of the British heritage brand, with her bag du jour the London tote. Queen Camilla and Princess Beatrice are also Aspinal stans, along with A-listers Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Lily James. So you're in good company if you're browsing the Aspinal's big summer sale.
My highlights from the Aspinal of London sale
Kate really is known for her love of Aspinal of London, and her go-to bag the Mayfair (which she owns in black and lilac) is on sale in various colours - you’ll want one in every hue, trust me.
Aspinal isn't just about bags, though. Their range of small leather goods is stunning, with makeup bags, pouches and jewellery cases on sale. Aspinal's jewellery is worth a second look too, along with their stationery - who doesn't love a gorgeous notebook? Some of the brand's pieces can be personalised with initials, for that extra special touch.
How we chose the best of the Aspinal sale
- Brand highlights: Aspinal of London is iconic for leather handbags and royal-approved handbags. As well as Kate, Zara Tindall is also a fan of the brand and loves her Camera A bag, and we've included their bestsellers and iconic designs too.
- Multi-wear options: Whether you're in need of a stylish laptop bag for work or you'd like a weekend-ready crossbody bag, there are plenty of options to choose from.
- Variety: Aspinal's classic bags in neutral shades are an ideal investment, but don't sleep on their fun, frivolous colours and designs. Pastel shades, bright hues and boucle fabrics are just some of the colours and materials their bags on sale are available in.
What I'd buy in the Aspinal of London sale
Aspinal of London delivery times
UK Standard Delivery (2-3 days working days) costing £4.95
UK Express Delivery (1-2 days working days) costing £9.95.
Non-UK details can be found online. You must place your order no later than 1pm on the specific date for guaranteed delivery.
Aspinal of London returns policy
Different countries have different rules, but for the UK it's as follows. For sale items purchased online, you must return within 14 days. On non-outlet buys, if you are not satisfied, you can choose to exchange it for an alternative item or receive a refund. The item must be in a saleable condition, with proof of purchase and the original payment method.
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Aspinal of London. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.