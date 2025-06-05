Princess Kate's go-to handbag brand has a major - and we mean major - sale on

As royal-approved bag brands go, they don't get much more approved than Aspinal, the handbag and accessories brand that is toted by the likes of the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Queen Camilla, to name just a few.

Princess Kate has worn the label throughout the years on numerous royal occasions and public engagements, with her go-to being the Aspinal Mayfair bag. Something we've always dreamed of owning, as it's such a brilliantly classic yet cool bag. But the good news is, we just clocked the Aspinal summer sale, with up to 50% off across a range of bags and leather accessories - including that much coveted Mayfair bag with a nice, hefty discount.

Along with Kate, fellow royal Zara Tindall is also a big Aspinal wearer. In fact, Zara may even have a more varied collection than Kate's, with the brand's Camera Crossbody bag, Letterbox Saddle Bag and the Lottie Clutch in her accessories collection.

© Getty Images From left to right: Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Queen Camilla and Zara Tindall all carrying their Aspinal of London bags

Pippa Middleton is also a fan of the British heritage brand, with her bag du jour the London tote. Queen Camilla and Princess Beatrice are also Aspinal stans, along with A-listers Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Lily James. So you're in good company if you're browsing the Aspinal's big summer sale.

My highlights from the Aspinal of London sale

The best Aspinal of London deals to shop now Camera Crossbody Bag, £207 $365 The Lottie in Tweed, £330 $575 Essential Tote, £225 $395 Hobo Bag, £198 $345 London Phone Pouch, £47 $85

Kate really is known for her love of Aspinal of London, and her go-to bag the Mayfair (which she owns in black and lilac) is on sale in various colours - you’ll want one in every hue, trust me.

Aspinal isn't just about bags, though. Their range of small leather goods is stunning, with makeup bags, pouches and jewellery cases on sale. Aspinal's jewellery is worth a second look too, along with their stationery - who doesn't love a gorgeous notebook? Some of the brand's pieces can be personalised with initials, for that extra special touch.

© Getty Images Celebrities love Aspinal of London, too! Left to right: Jennifer Lopez and Amanda Holden

How we chose the best of the Aspinal sale

Brand highlights: Aspinal of London is iconic for leather handbags and royal-approved handbags. As well as Kate, Zara Tindall is also a fan of the brand and loves her Camera A bag

Aspinal of London is iconic for leather handbags and royal-approved handbags. As well as Kate, Multi-wear options: Whether you're in need of a stylish laptop bag for work or you'd like a weekend-ready crossbody bag, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Whether you're in need of a stylish laptop bag for work or you'd like a weekend-ready crossbody bag, there are plenty of options to choose from. Variety: Aspinal's classic bags in neutral shades are an ideal investment, but don't sleep on their fun, frivolous colours and designs. Pastel shades, bright hues and boucle fabrics are just some of the colours and materials their bags on sale are available in.

What I'd buy in the Aspinal of London sale

1/ 5 Midi Mayfair Bag © Aspinal £525 at Aspinal (save 33%) SHOP ASPINAL SALE US Aspinal's Midi Mayfair Bag is vintage-inspired, and handcrafted from opulent leather. The compact top handle bag design features hidden pockets, pouches and a chain strap.

Editor's Note: "Nothing is more classic than the Aspinal Mayfair bag, Kate's fave and ours too. And in the midi size, its super cute and practical too."

2/ 5 Aspinal Camera Crossbody Bag © Aspinal £207 at Aspinal (save 33%) $365 at Aspinal (save A favourite for any fashion follower, the Camera Crossbody bag is a style loved by Zara Tindall (she has it in cream). The structured shape and size makes it an ideal everyday bag.

Editor's Note: "This bag is so versatile, I love it. The crossbody bag is a great shape for everyday wear, big enough to fit your essentials while being a sling it over your body type of bag. "The lilac colour will work perfectly for summer, and there's a blue shade too."

3/ 5 Aspinal Henley Raffia Tote © Aspinal £315 at Aspinal (save 33%) SHOP ASPINAL SALE US Crafted from raffia and saffiano leather, the Henley tote features two mobile-sized pockets and plenty of room for a laptop.

Editor's Note: "I did a double take when I saw the Henley tote in the sale, as it's the perfect beach bag - made from raffia, it's big enough for essentials without being too large. The leather detailing elevates it from 'just' a beach bag to something city-worthy, too."

4/ 5 Aspinal Ella Crossbody Bag © Aspinal £275 at Aspinal (save 43%) $475 at Aspinal (save 42%) This full-grain leather bag is minimal in its aesthetic, and features three internal compartments plus a leather crossbody strap for versatile hands-free styling.

Editor's Note: "From the bright orange-red hue to the handsfree carrying capabilities of this bag, it's such a winner. With plenty of space for the essentials, the Ella crossbody bag is a cute and flirty purse that will see you through the seasons."

5/ 5 Aspinal Hobo Bag © Aspinal £198 at Aspinal (save 52%) $395 at Aspinal (save 52%) The Hobo is handcrafted from small grain milled pebble leather, a soft, silky and huggable leather that speaks to sensory luxury whilst creating a more relaxed, less structured silhouette.

Editor's Note: "This is the perfect off-duty bag! It's curvy body with a hint of nonchalant slouch, carries your daily must-haves, with a spacious main compartment complemented by an internal slip pocket."



Aspinal of London delivery times

UK Standard Delivery (2-3 days working days) costing £4.95

UK Express Delivery (1-2 days working days) costing £9.95.

Non-UK details can be found online. You must place your order no later than 1pm on the specific date for guaranteed delivery.

Aspinal of London returns policy

Different countries have different rules, but for the UK it's as follows. For sale items purchased online, you must return within 14 days. On non-outlet buys, if you are not satisfied, you can choose to exchange it for an alternative item or receive a refund. The item must be in a saleable condition, with proof of purchase and the original payment method.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Aspinal of London. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.