We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has started her birthday celebrations early, and who can blame her?

The star looked fabulous on Friday morning as she partied with her Heart Radio co-stars, wearing a gorgeous deep V-neck ASOS dress and strappy heels.

MORE: Amanda Holden's teachers reveal surprising fact about TV star

"Celebrating my birthday early with my @thisisheart family... So grateful and overwhelmed at the thought and love they've put into it. #50 of my favourite things! Prosecco at 6.30am," she captioned her snap, which showed her posing with her leg in the air.

Amanda looked incredible in her ASOS dress

As usual, fans were quick to send their best wishes and compliments on the snap.

MORE: Amanda Holden's royal-inspired accessory obsession is ours, too

"Happy birthday Amanda, Prosecco at 06.30, best time of the day," one wrote, with another adding: "Cannot believe you're 50... so STUNNING at the big 5-0. Happy birthday in advance to our QUEEN!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda transforms her home for daughter Hollie's birthday

The star's 50th birthday will fall on 16 February, though she may well be taking time off her Heart Radio hosting duties to be with her family - hence the early celebrations.

MORE: Amanda Holden's home is a fully-fledged hotel – complete with spa and bar!

Sadly we can't track down Amanda's ASOS dress, though there are a number of similar styles available on the website.

SHOP SIMILAR: White dress, £28, ASOS

We're not surprised the Britain's Got Talent judge chose such a fabulous outfit for her special day, since she always wows with her everyday looks.

On Thursday, she looked beautiful in blue as she rocked a pair of denim skinny jeans, a classic tee from Zara and a gorgeous military blazer from Karen Millen.

SHOP SIMILAR: White dress, £38, ASOS

She finished off her look with white heels from Gianvito Rossi, a pair of matching sunglasses and a luxurious Hermes Birkin handbag, styling her blonde hair in glamorous curls.

We can't wait to see what she wears for her big birthday next week - here's hoping she stuns us in another fabulous gown!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.