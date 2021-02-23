Ruth Langsford sends fans into a spin in flirty new dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford did a twirl for the cameras in a gorgeous new dress on Monday, as she revealed the latest launch to her QVC range.

The This Morning star looked fabulous in the frock, which features a waist-cinching belt, a contrast collar and cuffs and a pretty dot pattern.

She captioned her spinning video: "Can’t wait to show you my new Geo Print shirt dress on @qvcuk tonight! Two colours, 3 lengths... launching tonight at 6.00 but it's on the website now if you want to have a look... go to the Link Tree in my Bio. Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler 6.00 - 8.00."

WATCH: Ruth twirls in her gorgeous new dress

The gorgeous dress comes in a blue and a grey colour way, costing £55.50 - though it's currently available at a reduced price of £49.98. We're not surprised the star's fans were in love with it!

"Now I love that! V stylish!" one wrote, with another adding: "Oh my stars love it!! Love the collar detail." A further fan sweetly said: "I love a shirt dress. So classic. This looks fab on you. Can't wait to see it IRL."

Geometric shirt dress, £49.98, QVC

Ruth also revealed that she is launching two new animal print tops within her range, telling fans in another video: "Just wanted to show you this new top as well. So we've got the shirt dress tonight, and this is my new printed animal top. I've got the brown animal, the grey animal - it's a really relaxed fit, drop shoulder, nice and stretchy."

Ruth also launched necklaces with QVC

Sounds like the lockdown dream, are we right? The star also recently sparked a sellout with her new jewellery range for QVC, with her silver necklaces flying out of stock.

Sharing some chic snaps on Thursday evening, she wrote: "Very excited to be launching my Pendant Necklaces on @qvcuk tonight! They're already on the website so if you'd like to shop early they're on the Link Tree in my Bio. Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler for fashion & fun at 7.00 pm ....see you there!"

