Ruth Langsford's beautiful phone case features her little-known middle name

Ruth Langsford was giving us serious phone case inspiration on Thursday, revealing that her iPhone is encased in a beautiful black cover that features gold trimming, and also the initials of her full name.

Holding up her phone to the mirror as she applied her own glam ahead of a QVC show, the letters RWL were visible etched in gold.

The Loose Women star's full name is Ruth Wendy Langsford, and we love that she paid tribute to her lesser-known middle name. We also love that the mother-of-one applies her own make-up before going live on air!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares heartbreaking post about her mother

Next week is shaping up to be very busy for Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes, as the famous presenting duo will be making their return to the This Morning sofa during the half term.

Ruth and Eamonn departed from the morning magazine show in December 2020, but will be filling in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they take time off for the half-term break.

Ruth showed off her gorgeous phone case on Instagram

Needless to say, fans of Eamonn and Ruth were delighted when the news was announced. Taking to social media, one person tweeted it was the "Best thing to happen in 2021 so far!"

A second person said: "Its great to see you both Eamonn and Ruth back presenting next week, that's a good move by This Morning, hope it's to stay, as I know you've both been missed presenting This morning. Can't wait to watch."

A third was equally as thrilled with the news, writing: "Oh wow!!! Ruth and Eamonn are back next week! Thank God for normality and real people," while a fourth simply said: "This is fantastic news #ThisMorning."

