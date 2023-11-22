The & Other Stories Black Friday sale is about to start - here's what I'm bookmarking

Black Friday is just around the corner, and & Other Stories is the one site that I obsessively check whenever there's a sale in sight in the hope of grabbing a saving on items from my wishlist.
& Other Stories is the home of neutral, timeless pieces that are perfect for creating the ultimate capsule wardrobe, and as much as I adore the brand, the price tag leads me to only shop my favourite pieces while they are on sale.
While plenty of retailers have already dropped some Black Friday deals ahead of the official shopping event on Friday 24 November, & Other Stories is keeping shoppers on their toes by holding off until the day of Black Friday to official drop the sale, although members can get early access on the savings by signing up the newsletter.
The discounts may not be available yet, but I've picked out my favourite pieces from the site that I think are worth shopping – so I recommend bookmarking the styles you love to ensure you shop the pieces on sale before they sell out.
How I chose the best & Other Stories items
- Personal opinion: & Other Stories is a brand that I regularly shop, and all of the items that I've chosen are pieces that are genuinely love, so I'll be bookmarking these myself ready for the Black Friday sale.
- Variety: Whether you're looking for a cosy knitted jumper, a staple coat or a sequin dress for party season, I've selected range of different styles, so there should be something to suit everyone.
- Likely to go on sale: Fashion moves fast, and while I haven't got a crystal ball, I predict these items will go in the sale as they're not brand new to site.
Belted Denim Jumpsuit
I love a denim jumpsuit, and this grey collared style is the perfect transitional piece. Made from soft recycled cotton for comfort, it features a fitted silhouette with a waist-cinching belt, complete with button closures at the front. I love it styled with heels and a longline coat for a winter evening look, but it will look just as great teamed with trainers for a laid-back finish.
Mock Knit Jumper
& Other Stories' mock neck knit jumper comes in a forest green shade that looks amazing teamed with a pair of leather trousers and boots. It features a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hemline, finished with side slits – and it's also available in beige and grey.
Belted Coat
Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up a saving on high ticket items, and this wool longline coat is at the top of my wishlist. The relaxed fit is complemented by the flattering waist belt, while the large patch pockets add practicality to the timeless style. If you're looking for an investment piece that you'll reach for every year, this is the one.
Nautical Striped Jumper
Striped jumpers have been one of the top trends this year, and the boxy nautical knit is one that you'll want to throw on all year round. Featuring a ribbed neckline, lightly flared sleeves and a nautical pattern, I recommend teaming this with a pair of wide-leg black trousers and loafers for a stylish workwear look, or opt for a mini skirt, tights and chunky boots.
Sequin Mini Dress
If you're scouring the Black Friday sales for a party season outfit, & Other Stories' glitzy sequin dress is perfect. The fitted mini dress has long sleeves and a high neck, adorned with the prettiest black sequins. We love it styled with silver heels, or opt for a pair of tights and knee-high boots for a fabulous finish that will keep you warm all night!
Cashmere Belted Mini Dress
A cashmere dress is a capsule wardrobe item that you'll purchase now and wear forever, and this belted mini dress ticks all the boxes. The soft cashmere design ensures ultimate comfort, with a cosy high neck that's great for winter. Finished with the buckled waist belt for the most flattering finish, I'd wear the knitted midi with knee-high boots and a colourful longline coat.