The & Other Stories Black Friday sale is about to start - here's what I'm bookmarking

Black Friday is just around the corner, and & Other Stories is the one site that I obsessively check whenever there's a sale in sight in the hope of grabbing a saving on items from my wishlist.

& Other Stories is the home of neutral, timeless pieces that are perfect for creating the ultimate capsule wardrobe, and as much as I adore the brand, the price tag leads me to only shop my favourite pieces while they are on sale.

While plenty of retailers have already dropped some Black Friday deals ahead of the official shopping event on Friday 24 November, & Other Stories is keeping shoppers on their toes by holding off until the day of Black Friday to official drop the sale, although members can get early access on the savings by signing up the newsletter.

The discounts may not be available yet, but I've picked out my favourite pieces from the site that I think are worth shopping – so I recommend bookmarking the styles you love to ensure you shop the pieces on sale before they sell out.

How I chose the best & Other Stories items