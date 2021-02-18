Ruth Langsford models skinny jeans and very unique accessories

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford shared some very exciting news on Wednesday night that will delight her fans – she has launched three stunning new necklaces as part of her QVC collection.

Posing for a boomerang video on her Instagram Stories, the This Morning star modelled a pair of fitted blue skinny jeans and a black long-sleeved top, which perfectly highlighted her unusual accessories.

"My necklaces are finally here!!!" she wrote, pointing to her hammered, multi-link necklace. Although it comes in a pretty silver hue, the design actually has a very affordable price tag, costing just £22.50.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford revealed happy news about her QVC range

Ruth went on to show off the other two designs, which cost £20 each. The first is a pretty double circle pendant on faux suede, while the second features a similar faux suede chain with a heart pendant.

If the rest of Ruth's QVC collection is anything to go by, the unique pieces of jewellery are sure to be a hit with her followers. Some of her other recent fashion launches include a new cricket style jumper which came in five colours – pink, bright orange, white, navy and smooth cappuccino.

Ruth showed off her new necklaces on Instagram

But the laidback knit sold out within days! The TV star rocked a pair of figure-flattering skinny trousers, leather boots and a chic animal print jumper as she told fans: "I'm back on QCV from 3pm - 5pm. The TSV cricket jumper has unfortunately completely sold out!!

Chain necklace, £22.50, QVC

"I'm so glad you all loved it. I do have this NEW animal print jumper to show you though and all the leather jackets are back in stock! Stick on the kettle and join myself and @katypullinger over on @qvcuk."

The 60-year-old told HELLO! in 2020 that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible.

The This Morning star has launched three new designs with QVC

"It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she began.

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

