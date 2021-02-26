Louise Redknapp looks gorgeous in gold-trimmed bikini The famous singer took to Instagram

Friday's sunny weather prompted Louise Redknapp to post a gorgeous throwback clip on Instagram, in which she could be seen posing for the camera in a chic black bikini top that featured gold trimming.

Posing up a storm in what appears to be a holiday home, the famous mum also donned a patterned beach overall and wore her long, blonde-tinted hair tousled and loose.

Louise added the caption: "God the sun is shining today brings back that feeling of how much we need the sun."

We certainly second that!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares glimpse of chocolate-indulgent birthday cake

The singer's post comes days after she shared another incredible throwback photo, this time from the BRIT Awards.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked unrecognisable, rocking wild curly hair and a see-through, corset-style dress to the 1997 ceremony.

RELATED: Louise Redknapp looks dynamite in denim as she shares emotional post

Louise looked stunning

RELATED: Louise Redknapp looks unrecognisable with wild curly hair – photo

Cringing over her appearance – Louise would have been around 22 at the time – the singer captioned the snaps: "Throwing it back to the Brit Awards...

"Please can you all remind me to NEVER wear my hair like this again to the Brits!" she added followed by a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

Louise stood next to a youthful Gary Barlow in the pics, but her tight curls were all many of her followers commented on – with some even comparing her to Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey – who played Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the cult movie.

"So much like Baby from Dirty Dancing!!" exclaimed one. "Nobody puts Baby in the corner," joked several others, referring to the famous line uttered by Patrick Swayze's character Johnny Castle. A third said: "You look like Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing."

Others reassured Louise that she shouldn't be embarrassed by her former curly 'do, with one gushing: "You know this is my favourite pic of you ever, gorgeous!" Another wrote: "OMG this is beautiful!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.