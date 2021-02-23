Louise Redknapp looks dynamite in denim as she shares emotional post

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp has every reason to smile since she's celebrating the release of her autobiography, You’ve Got This, in just over a week's time. The former Eternal singer, who has been releasing juicy titbits about the end of her marriage to Jamie Redknapp in recent days, shared a stunning snap to express how she was feeling on Monday.

The star looked gorgeous in a faded denim shirt as she flashed a beaming smile for the cameras. The simple garment was given a tomboy twist thanks to her edgy accessories.

She rolled the sleeves back for a casual vibe and added layered bracelets and chain necklaces to complete the look, showing off her star tattoo on her wrist. Louise wore her hair down in loose, honey-coloured waves and sported natural makeup for the shoot.

Louise accompanied the post with a moving message, saying: "I wanted to touch base and thank you all, for all the messages I've received today.

"You've Got This is by no means a tell all autobiography, But I do talk about many different aspects of my life - some good, some bad and other lessons I have learnt along the way.

"I really do hope this book will help, empower and bring some sort of light to anybody who has been or is going through something that hasn’t been easy.

Louise looked lovely in denim as she shared a moving post

"It is very difficult opening up as there is so much judgement, lack of compassion and nasty comments in the world today but the one thing I’ve learnt over the last few years is that kindness really can go a long way!

"So to all of you that have reached out to me today thank you I will reply to as many of you as I can... you’ve all got this! Love Lou xxx".

The star's Instagram followers were quick to comment on her post, showering her with compliments. "Stunning", wrote one, while another shared: "Louise you are a very beautiful person stay strong we have your back".

Louise recently delighted her fans with an incredible throwback from the BRIT Awards, which saw her rocking wild curly hair and a see-through, corset-style dress to attend the 1997 ceremony.

Cringing over her appearance – Louise would have been around 22 at the time – the singer captioned the snaps: "Throwing it back to the Brit Awards... Please can you all remind me to NEVER wear my hair like this again to the Brits!"

