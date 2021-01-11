We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp just gave us serious lockdown outfit inspiration. The former Eternal singer – who raises sons Charley, 16 and Beau, 11, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – uploaded a stunning Instagram photo on Sunday as she shared her five favourite ways of wearing a blue shirt with her fashion-conscious followers.

The 46-year-old star was seen posing in nothing but an oversized shirt, highlighting her tanned legs as she perched on the edge of a grey sofa.

Louise completed her loungewear look with a pair of suede ankle boots and wore her brunette hair down loose in a straight style, opting for her usual bronzed makeup look.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp reveals the 5 fashion rules she lives by

The glamorous post also offered a glimpse at Louise's family home, including her modern floor lamp, dark flooring and plush velvet furnishings.

"I've been trying to keep busy in lockdown so I’ve put together 5 different ways to wear a blue shirt over on the @loulovesbylouise website", she explained.

Her followers were quick to react, with one penning "gorgeous" and another joking "watch those boots on that sofa!".

Louise looked incredible in her latest Instagram post

Linking out to her popular blog, Louise shared her top tips for dressing up the wardrobe staple – and we're loving her menswear-inspired take on a classic look.

She explained: "A blue shirt is always a great investment piece and can be styled in so many ways. If you don’t have one go through your husband or boyfriend's wardrobe and wear [theirs]… don’t worry if it’s too big the more oversized the better."

Keen to copy Louise's style? This ASOS number is just £22 and available in all sizes. Bargain!

Oversized Shirt in Blue Stripe, £22, ASOS

Louise has been sharing her lockdown outfits over the past few months, delighting her fans with her affordable and super simple style.

A recent post saw the star modelling nothing but an oatmeal knit teamed with a pair of cosy grey socks. If you've got it, flaunt it!

