Loungewear is everything right now, and Louise Redknapp is a pro at putting together the perfect laidback look. Since launching her lifestyle blog, Lou Loves, the singer has revealed how she styles her favourite sweats – and fans are loving her tips and tricks.

Louise recently took to social media to share some exciting news, and her Instagram followers couldn't help but swoon over her seriously glamorous loungewear set. Posing for a leggy snap from the comfort of her luxurious Surrey home, the mum-of-two donned a black hoodie and matching shorts to make an announcement. She wrote:

Louise's loungewear set is so chic

"Hey guys, hope you've all had a great week and staying safe! Sorry for the lack of updates - I've been in a studio all week recording the audio book for 'You've Got This'. I can't believe it's out in less than a month! Really excited for you all to read it! You can pre-order it now via the link in stories and bio. Keep an eye on Lou Loves tomorrow as I have a lovely new little brand I've found which can't wait to share with you - I know you'll all love xxx You Got This Socks - @soxygen."

Loving her off-duty look? While the singer is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found a similar set from H&M and you can shop it for under £30.

Black Hoodie, £17.99, H&M

Sold separately, this classic sweatshirt is available in several colours and it features a lined drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. Priced at £17.99, this winter staple is ideal for snuggling up on the sofa with a good film.

Black Shorts, £9.99, H&M

As for the shorts, at just £9.99 they're a total bargain. Figure-flattering thanks to the drawstring waist, pockets in the side seams and short slits in the hems, this streamlined pair will see you through the seasons, and you can even wear them for your at-home workouts.

