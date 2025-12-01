Louise Redknapp's lacy 'naked dress' steals the show at the Fashion Awards

Louise Redknapp has put her own spin on the daring 'naked' dress trend for a star-studded red carpet in London. The Eternal singer arrived at the 2025 Fashion Awards on Monday night in a skin-tight dress made completely from sheer black lace.

The 51-year-old slipped into the long-sleeved dress, which featured a high neckline and cascaded down to the floor. Louise wore black underwear beneath the dress, but was otherwise completely covered in floral lace details. The star paired her bold look with chunky gold bangles on one wrist and matching statement gold earrings. She styled her blonde 'lob' out and straight in a side part for the occasion.

Louise appears to be all about the lace look at the moment, wearing a similar style to the Rolling Stone UK Awards at The Roundhouse on 20 November. The singer wore a sheer black lace top by Valentino over a black bra to the awards. She paired the designer top with a classic black pencil skirt from Lanvin and Jimmy Choo boots.

© Getty Images for BFC Louise Redknapp attends The Fashion Awards 2025

Louise's style advice

Louise opened up about her style must-haves in an interview with HELLO! in 2021. The star created the Louise Edit with hand-picked capsule items from Peacocks. "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again," she said.

"As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to.

As for a wardrobe staple, Louise told HELLO! in 2022 "there is nothing more important in your wardrobe than a classic white shirt. I think a classic white shirt is so timeless but it’s all about the shape." She also shared her tips for dressing for a date. She told HELLO!: "It’s such a hard one, but I always recommend being comfy, wear something that you know works for you. Personally, I would never go too over the top or get too dressed up. I try and remain quite understated, casual, chic and cool."

The little black dress wins big at the 2025 Fashion Awards

The annual Fashion Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall on 1 December. The red carpet was stacked with stars - both local and from around the world. Outlander's Caitriona Balfe also got the little black dress memo for the night, which she paired with leather opera gloves. Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and her 19-year-old lookalike daughter, Lexi Holden, twinned in black gowns on the red carpet.