Louise Redknapp reveals how to style up your favourite loungewear – and it's so chic

She's revered for her effortlessly cool sense of style, and now Louise Redknapp is revealing her trade secrets for dressing up loungewear this autumn. Sharing her top tips on lifestyle blog, LouLovesByLouise, the singer wrote:

"I always love a stylish sweat when I'm going out midweek. By teaming a sweat up with a heel and a smart coat or a blazer you can easily create the perfect day to night outfits all year round. With the popular American college style sweats, you can also create a slight vintage look."

We're obsessed with Louise's Topshop sweatshirt

A pro when it comes to putting together the perfect off-duty outfits, Louise often wows in oversized shirts, boyfriend tees and loungewear from her favourite brands. Posting pictures of her newest sweatshirts online, she revealed that she's been shopping at the likes of Topshop and Blaze Milano.

Wyoming sweatshirt, £29.99, Topshop

Retailing at £29.99, this Ecru Wyoming Sweatshirt is already selling fast, and it's only available in limited sizes. Adding a destination detail to the must-have trend, we can see why Louise loves this gorgeous grey number. Paired with black trousers and statement heeled boots, Louise explained: "I love [...] the simplicity of a grey sweat with my favourite style of trouser at the moment, a ski pant as worn by Chloë Sevigny."

Her second look was inspired by Hailey Bieber

As for her second look, the mum-of-two opted for this Nakota sweatshirt from Blaze Milano. Priced at £196, Louise teamed her sporty jumper with a navy tailored coat, black trousers and box-fresh trainers. Inspired by Hailey Bieber, she completed her outfit with statement hooped earrings – so chic!

Concluding, Louise said:

"Don't be scared to team your favourite sweats up with a checked trouser, a winter trouser or of course a jean. For footwear heels for a night and trainers for the day – you can always look effortless with this look." We're definitely taking note!

