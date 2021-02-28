Rebel Wilson wows in a flatter-figuring red jumpsuit you need to see to believe Fans are going crazy over the look.

One of the things we love the most about Rebel Wilson’s style is the way she wears her looks with confidence - and a smile to boot.

The Pitch Perfect star stunned yet again as she popped up on Instagram Saturday, wearing a bright red belted jumpsuit complete with three-quarter sleeves and puffed shoulders. Rebel only gave fans a glimpse at the look as she flashed a huge smile while palming a microphone, so at first glance, she appeared to be wearing a dress.

Fans went wild when they saw Rebel rocking this look

When the 40-year-old actress shared more images of herself in her Instagram Story wearing the gorgeous piece while she played a Pac-Man arcade game, the whole jumpsuit was visible.

This time around, Rebel skipped accessories, wore a natural makeup look, and rocked her hair in soft waves, which allowed the standout jumpsuit to be the star of her ensemble.

"Hellz yeah," Rebel captioned the photo. Fans were quick to hit the comments and sing her praises, with one writing, "Omg u look amazing.” Another wrote, "You look unreal," while someone else chimed in, “Red is your color.” We totally agree. Rebel has stunned quite a few times in red over the last few weeks.

If Rebel’s outfit looks familiar, it’s for good reason. This is just the latest time the Hustle star has worn the jumpsuit. The thesp first rocked it on Feb. 8 and looked ethereal when she shared a full-body photo of herself on Instagram wearing the look with neon yellow pumps.

Rebel also wore the chic jumpsuit earlier this month

She didn’t accessorize the look that time either and wore her hair swept up into a top bun. "Lands in LA 4 a.m., back to work 7:30 a.m. - Happy Monday! Let’s crush this week!", Rebel captioned the photo.

Everyone went wild for the jumpsuit that time too. "Okay, I need this jumpsuit," one follower wrote. “Fabulous and can I get that jumpsuit when you’re done?” another chimed in. "Love this jumpsuit!" someone else chimed in.

It’s always a great sign when you can rock a look and wow people (which is daily in Rebel’s case)...but when you can do it twice in one month and make it look like new again that is a gift.

And we’re obsessed.

