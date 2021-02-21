Rebel Wilson stuns on scenic hike in figure-flattering sportswear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson is giving us style inspo even on a casual hike - and we love it.

The Pitch Perfect star gave a casual slay as she stood on a dirt hill in Malibu, Calif. Saturday rocking a black and white striped Koral Vigorous Zephyr sweatsuit and black trainers. As Rebel took a break from her hike with a friend, she took in the stunning view, in which the ocean, tons of trees, and a few massive homes were visible.

Rebel's view is breathtaking!

“Bu hike with @mrsnicoleleal,” Rebel captioned the Boomerang, which showed her blonde bangs and ponytail blowing in the wind as she propped her hands on her hips.

Rebel’s nylon sweatsuit - which has a statement-making sheen - is perfect for athleisure moments like that one. We loved it and tracked it down on Forward.

Vigorous Zephyr Sweatpant, $198, Forward

Burnish Zephyr Jacket, $198, Forward

Speaking of black-and-white looks, Rebel shocked fans recently when she went full Cruella Deville in a black and white curly wig paired with a body-hugging little black dress that came complete with lace sleeves.

The 40-year-old actress sported the look on the set of her upcoming show Pooch Perfect and shared a photo of herself striking a pose with a massive Old English sheepdog.

To amp up the fun, the dog also wore a fashion ensemble of his own - a furry collar, and sequin embellished leg bands, topped with a matching black and white Cruella wig.

“Don’t be CRUEL,” Rebel cheekily captioned the shot. Fans were quick to react in the comments, with one writing, "This is so good”. Another said: "OMG. That dog is amazing. You look fabulous too."

Rebel recently wrapped filming of the dog-grooming show, which will air on ABC on March 30th at 8 p.m. EST.

