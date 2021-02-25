Rebel Wilson wows in the dreamiest silk pajamas - and we found the best dupe for less than $25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Even when Rebel Wilson is heading to bed, she does so in style.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks so different in sporty throwback before she was famous

Such was the case when the Hustle star popped up in the cutest silk silver pajamas on her Instagram Story Wednesday while jumping around on a plush bed on the set of an Olly Wellness campaign shoot.

Rebel had a blast jumping on the bed for her Olly Wellness campaign shoot

Rebel had a blast, picking up a pillow and tossing it around in one hand while palming a bottle of Olly Wellness Sleep gummies in the other. “@ollywellness sleep has melatonin, L-theanine and botanicals to help me wake up like this after a night of happy sleeping. Bedtime essential,” the Olly Ambassador captioned the video.

We loved her sleepwear so much that we tracked down a similar pair on the White Company that we’re obsessed with, and another look for less on BooHoo.

Silk Stitch-Detail PJ Set, $269, The White Company

Satin PJs in a bag, $22, Boohoo

It was a behind-the-sneak peek of the shoot, with Rebel hinting that Olly’s Sleep gummies would be a big part of it before sharing the bed-jumping clip.

SHOP: Rebel Wilson stuns on scenic hike in figure-flattering sportswear

The Pitch Perfect star told People Magazine she takes the gummies “every day,” adding, "I take the prenatal vitamins in the morning. I've been writing a mini script at home, and sometimes around three thirty in the afternoon, I'll pop a few at tea time and they just give me a little boost and they've got such big benefits as well.”

She continued, “They taste yummy and the collagen ones have a cute peach flavor. You can't get enough collagen!"

RELATED: Rebel Wilson embraces natural beauty in stunning beach photos

The 40-year-old actress, who has lost around 60 lbs since declaring that 2020 would be ‘Year of Health’, has turned that goal into a lifestyle. She went on to tell the magazine her weight loss had nothing to do with hitting a certain number on the scale.

"My goal was never to be skinny," Rebel said. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

"I just try to encourage everyone to be the healthiest version of themselves," she continued. "That doesn't necessarily mean being smaller in size, it just means not engaging in unhealthy behaviors. I like to think I look good at all sizes."

She certainly does.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.